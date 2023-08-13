Police are “very concerned” about two teenage girls who went missing earlier this week.

Officers have been searching for Leah and Grace since Thursday, when they were last seen in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre at around 5pm.

North Yorkshire Police said the girls have links to Pontefract, York, Selby and Boroughbridge and anyone who sees them should “get in touch without delay”.

West Yorkshire Police officers have also been looking for the pair in the Harehills area of Leeds.

Grace (left) and Leah

Leah, who is 13-years-old, was last seen wearing dark grey jogging bottoms a pink top and black trainers with a pink Nike tick.

Grace, who is 16-years-old, was last seen wearing black running shorts, a black Levi top and cream grey fabric trainers. She also had a black shoulder bag.

A spokesman said: “Police remain very concerned for the welfare of the teenage girls and are urging anyone who sees them or knows where they are to get in touch without delay.

“Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 with fresh information or dial 999 with any immediate sightings so we can make sure they are safe.”