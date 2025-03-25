Police visit addresses in urgent search to find missing 15-year-old

Addresses have been searched by officers looking to find missing 15-year-old Jasmina in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasmina, from Rotherham, has not been seen or heard from since 9am on Thursday March 20, police said.

She was last seen at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield and has links to Rotherham and Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmina was reported missing on Saturday and officers have been working tirelessly to find her over the last few days.

Jasmina, aged 15, was last seen at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield and has links to Rotherham and Sheffield

Officers have visited several addresses known to Jasmina, including those she may have been staying at or attended and have also carried out extensive CCTV enquiries including at transport hubs and areas where Jasmina may have been seen.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jasmina’s welfare and are renewing our appeal for information regarding her whereabouts.

“Jasmina is white, 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build and with long black hair usually worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a light brown hoodie, black leggings and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jasmina also has tattoos on her hands, and a rose tattoo behind her ear.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she may be staying?

“If you have any information that could help officers find Jasmina, please get in touch. Even if you think your information may not be significant, let us know and we will investigate.

“You can contact us online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 436 of 22 March 2025.

“You can report information online here: http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../add-something.../.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad