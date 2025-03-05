Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which a teenage boy was sexually assaulted.

The attack happened in the public toilets at Leeds City Bus Station shortly before 9pm on Monday (March 3).

West Yorkshire Police has now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The suspect was described as white, aged around 45, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a red jacket with thick blue and white stripes on the lower half and a red Ralph Lauren hoody with a teddy bear design on the front. He was carrying a grey rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit on 101 quoting crime reference number 13250122450.