Police warn public to call 999 if they see convicted sex offender who is on the run from prison
Neil Trennan is wanted on recall to prison after he left North Sea Camp Prison in Lincolnshire on Thursday (Jul 10) but did not return to his meeting point.
There have now been confirmed sightings of the 60-year-old in the Sheffield area - but police have warned the public not to approach him if they see him and call 999 immediately instead.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “There have been confirmed sightings of Trennan in Sheffield and he is believed to have committed further offences in the area.
“We are currently working alongside Lincolnshire Police, carrying out a number of enquiries to locate Trennan.”
Det Insp Dave Penney, from Lincolnshire Police, said Trennan was a "dangerous individual" who "may pose a real danger to members of the public".
Police said Trennan was last seen wearing a black jumper and grey bottoms but may have changed clothing.
The last time he was seen was believed to be at Sheffield Railway Station where he boarded the 4.38pm train to Lincoln on July 10.
Anyone who may have information about his location is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 663 of July 10.