Police have told members of the public to call 999 if they see a convicted sex offender who has absconded from prison.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Trennan is wanted on recall to prison after he left North Sea Camp Prison in Lincolnshire on Thursday (Jul 10) but did not return to his meeting point.

There have now been confirmed sightings of the 60-year-old in the Sheffield area - but police have warned the public not to approach him if they see him and call 999 immediately instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “There have been confirmed sightings of Trennan in Sheffield and he is believed to have committed further offences in the area.

“We are currently working alongside Lincolnshire Police, carrying out a number of enquiries to locate Trennan.”

Det Insp Dave Penney, from Lincolnshire Police, said Trennan was a "dangerous individual" who "may pose a real danger to members of the public".

Neil Trennan is wanted on recall to prison | SYP

Police said Trennan was last seen wearing a black jumper and grey bottoms but may have changed clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time he was seen was believed to be at Sheffield Railway Station where he boarded the 4.38pm train to Lincoln on July 10.