Police watchdog to investigate force’s handling of Rotherham sex abuse reports

The police watchdog has begun 10 new investigations into how South Yorkshire Police (SYP) handled reports of historic sexual abuse in Rotherham.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began its inquiries following referrals of complaints from the force between July and September this year.

The complaints were submitted by a solicitors’ firm on behalf of women who say that SYP failed to protect them from grooming gang abuse when they were children.

The IOPC said the complaints were that the victims were abused by men who were known to the police “and that SYP failed to carry out sufficient investigative actions and adequately safeguard victim-survivors or act upon information that was provided”.

IOPC director Emily Barry said: “When we published our overarching report on the Operation Linden investigations in 2022 into how South Yorkshire Police investigated reports of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham, we acknowledged that there may be further complaints and that is why we have always wanted to ensure that any victim-survivors felt able to come forward.

“It is entirely understandable that all those affected, as well as the wider public, will have concerns about these further complaints so that is why it’s vital we ensure they are thoroughly and robustly investigated.”

The latest investigations are separate from inquiries into complaints of child sex abuse by former SYP officers which is being carried out by the National Crime Agency under the IOPC’s direction.

Reacting to the announcement, shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “These cases show that justice is still being denied to victims of some of the most horrific abuse imaginable.

“For decades, young girls were failed by institutions that chose to look the other way.

“Police officers, council officials and prosecutors covered up crimes to protect reputations and avoid community tensions because the perpetrators of these crimes were mainly of Pakistani heritage.

“That is unforgivable.

“And it is why the last Conservative government took action, creating a grooming gangs task force which led to the arrest of over 550 suspects.

“Every officer and official who covered up this scandal must face justice.

“No more excuses, no more delays.

“Four months after finally caving into promising an inquiry, the Labour Government still have not even appointed a chair.

“If the Labour Government do not deliver a national inquiry in full, they will be facilitating a cover-up.”