Police witness appeal after woman dies following A1079 collision

A police spokesman said: “A woman has sadly died following a collision on the A1079 at Shiptonthorpe on Tuesday, December 14.
“Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.
“This was a two vehicle collision, which took place at around 2.45pm.
“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage from that time or moments before, to contact us on our non-emergency 101 number quoting log 267 of December 14.”