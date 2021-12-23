Police witness appeal after woman dies following A1079 collision

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A1079.

A police spokesman said: “A woman has sadly died following a collision on the A1079 at Shiptonthorpe on Tuesday, December 14.

“Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“This was a two vehicle collision, which took place at around 2.45pm.