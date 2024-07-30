Policeman denies misconduct over alleged sexual relationship with crime victim

A police officer has denied misconduct in a public office over allegations he contacted vulnerable victims and started a sexual relationship with one of them.

Detective Constable Wasim Bashir, 54, of West Yorkshire Police, is accused of contacting victims of serious sexual offences or domestic abuse during the course of his duties between August 1 2019 and January 5 2022 without any identified policing purpose.

On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to two charges of misconduct in a public office.

A trial date was set at Leeds Crown Court for February 9, 2026.

Bashir was charged earlier in July following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.