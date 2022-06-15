Christopher Douglas Groom, aged 41, of Main Street, Claxton, Malton, was dealt with at Leeds Magistrates’ Court yesterday where the ex-Hambleton and Richmond response officer admitted making 8,707 Category C indecent photographs of children between 3 December 2014 and 14 November 2021.

The defendant has been placed on the Register of Sex Offenders for five years, made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, must complete 30 rehabilitation days with Safer Lives and do 150 hours of unpaid work.

He has been suspended from duty since his arrest on December 16 2021 and an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing (AMH) will now be considered by the Chief Constable and the Professional Standards Department.

Following the sentence. Det Sgt Steve Alderson, of the Online Abuse and Exploitation Team, said: “From our investigation, including an extensive digital forensic examination of devices used exclusively by the defendant, we were able to establish beyond any doubt that Christopher Douglas Groom had actively sought out and viewed a significant number of child sexual abuse images.

“We were able to recover 8,707 Category C indecent photographs of children which were made between December 2014 and November 2021. There were no other offences identified during the investigation and all safeguarding efforts have been made to mitigate potential risks to young people.”

“The fact that Groom was a serving North Yorkshire Police officer made no difference to how we conducted the investigation. He was treated the same as any other member of the public who become subject to a criminal inquiry and court proceedings.