A fifth person has been arrested after a man died when he was stabbed multiple times in a Yorkshire park.

Sacad Ali died after being found with stab wounds in Ponderosa Park in Sheffield on March 9 this year. The 24-year-old’s death led to a murder investigation which has now seen five people arrested.

Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with murder along with Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk, Sheffield. All three have been remanded in custody and are next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court next Friday (May 24).

Police arrested a fourth person – a 19-year-old man – on March 15 on suspicion of assisting an offender and he has now been released on bail. On Thursday (May 16) a fifth person – a 46-year-old man – was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has also been released on bail pending further enquiries.