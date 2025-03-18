Pony and trap race meet held on A168 Dishforth bypass as police appeal for dashcam footage
At around 8am on Saturday March 15, officers were alerted following reports of a number of vehicles being involved in a pony and trap race meet.
This resulted in vehicles driving on both sides of the road and causing other road users to take action to avoid a collision, including mounting the grass verge, police said.
As part of the ongoing investigation, officers are requesting dashcam footage that may cover the incident or any other information.
If you can help, email [email protected] or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 12250046212.