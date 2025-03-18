Pony and trap race meet held on A168 Dishforth bypass as police appeal for dashcam footage

North Yorkshire Police issued a request for dashcam footage after a pony and trap race meet held on the A168 Dishforth bypass at the weekend.

At around 8am on Saturday March 15, officers were alerted following reports of a number of vehicles being involved in a pony and trap race meet.

This resulted in vehicles driving on both sides of the road and causing other road users to take action to avoid a collision, including mounting the grass verge, police said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers are requesting dashcam footage that may cover the incident or any other information.