South Yorkshire Police believe pepper spray was brought into a Doncaster nightclub and used to alarm clubbers at the weekend.

Several people reported feeling unwell after the suspected chemical discharge at Pop Works on Silver Street at 5am on Sunday July 30.

Eight clubbers were taken to hospital, but nobody was injured.

Superintendent Peter Thorp said: “While our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing, we want to reassure the wider public that this was thankfully a relatively minor release of something akin to a pepper spray, which didn’t cause any lasting injuries and the majority of people at the venue were unaffected.

Pepper spray is sold as a self-defence product but is classed as an illegal firearm in the UK

“However, the fact remains that whoever chose to bring that substance to the venue clearly did so to cause alarm or injury, and we are working to identify those responsible.

“I’d repeat the request for anyone with information or witnesses to come forward, so we can develop as comprehensive an understanding as we can of what happened.

"You can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 210 of 30 July 2023 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something”

