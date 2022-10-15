Emergency services were called to the scene, close to the Nidd Viaduct in Bilton, shortly before 8am this morning.

The body of a white man, believed to be in his 40s, has been found. He is yet to be identified, police have confirmed.

Cordons have been put in place as enquiries continue, with police teams, paramedics and firefighter crews on the scene.

Nidd Gorge. The River Nidd Picture Gerard Binks

The beauty spot area, with the viaduct passing over the River Nidd, is usually popular with dog walkers, cyclists and families and links Bilton with Ripley.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We would ask that the public please avoid the area.

"Police, ambulance and fire are in attendance at the incident close to the Nidd Viaduct in Bilton.