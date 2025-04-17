A cash reward is being offered for information after a man was assaulted and left with permanent hearing damage after an assault at Popworld, in Leeds.

Shortly after midnight on December 15, 2024, an incident occurred at Popworld on Cookridge Street, in Leeds.

Police received reports a man had been attacked and was found unconscious in the men’s toilets.

The man had suffered a serious head injury which has left him with permanent hearing damage.

Detectives investigating the serious assault have now released an image of a man they want to speak to as they continue to appeal for information.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to £2,500 for information given to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

This image has been issued by West Yorkshire Police of the suspect | West Yorkshire Police

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Glyn Gill of Leeds CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious incident which has left the victim with lasting damage.

“In particular we are appealing to anyone who can help us identify the man pictured in the CCTV image who we want to speak to in connection with this incident.

“A substantial reward is available from the charity Crimestoppers, who are independent to the police, if you can provide information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for this attack.”

Gemma Gibbs, Crimestoppers Regional Manager for Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “There are likely witnesses who have information about this assault and know who was responsible. I would like to urge them to speak to our charity 100% anonymously, so that whoever is responsible can be brought to justice.

"Our charity is completely independent of the police, and we guarantee your anonymity.

“Crimestoppers is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us. You may think your information is insignificant; however, it could make all the difference.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds CID online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or via 101 quoting reference 13240680390.