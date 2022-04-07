South Yorkshire Housing Association said it alerted customers, South Yorkshire Police and the Information Commissioner's Office after the incident affected a number of its systems.

The company urged customers to take precautions, following the incident in October, and told them to follow Action Fraud’s advice on cyber crime protection.

The housing association, which has more than 10,000 tenants, also conducted an internal investigation, but it has not released the findings or revealed whether personal data was compromised.

The ICO said it had made enquiries and the people “have the right to expect that organisations will handle their personal information securely and responsibly”.

A South Yorkshire Housing Association spokesperson said: “With the help of external IT experts, we were able to safely recover our systems and ensure the incident was properly investigated.

“We take data protection very seriously.

“As soon as we became aware of the incident, we informed the relevant authorities including the ICO, the UK's data protection authority. The ICO has subsequently closed its file.

“We have taken all measures reasonably possible to ensure such an incident does not happen again.”

A number of housing providers have been targeted by cyber attacks in recent years.

Hackers gained access data held by Home Group on around 4,000 customers, including names, addresses and contact information in October 2019.