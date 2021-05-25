Powerful McLaren sports car wrecked in country lane crash in West Yorkshire

The driver of the black McLaren 720S Spider tried to overtake another car in Huddersfield.

However, they mistimed the overtake, causing the other car to crash into the field.

West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit (RPU) confirmed that there were only minor injuries.

The driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention

A spokesman for the RPU said: "Huddersfield: The driver of this Mclaren mistimed an overtake sending the other car into a field. Luckily only minor injuries.

"The driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention. "

The McLaren website states: "The McLaren 4.0 Litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivers 720PS (hence the car’s name) and 770 Nm of torque. If you’re not into details, let’s just say that’s immense power."