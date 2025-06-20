Pregnant teenager jailed after throwing missiles at police in asylum hotel riot
Elarna Garner-Abbey, 19, and her then-partner Philip Wood, 22, threw broken plant pots at police and stoked fires during a riot outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorks., in August last year.
The pair, who previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder, were jailed at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, June 19.
The pregnant teen was sentenced to 18 months in a youth detention centre, while her ex-partner Wood was jailed for two years.
The 19-year-old had been due to be sentenced for her crime on Wednesday, June 11 – but the hearing had to be postponed after she discovered she was pregnant the night before.
In footage previously shown to Sheffield Crown Court, the teenager and her ex-partner, who were living together in a tent, threw missiles at ‘close range’ towards police near the town’s Holiday Inn Express, which was housing asylum seekers.
The riot, which broke out following the murders of three young girls at a dance class in Southport, Merseyside, was attended by at least 700 people and left over 60 police officers injured.
Prosecutor Joseph Bell said Wood, who was wearing a face covering for much of the incident, could be seen stoking a fire in the middle of the road and repeatedly throwing missiles towards police.
Mr Bell added that Wood was also seen lighting a phone charger on fire and swinging it around his head.
Garner-Abbey, who was 18 at the time, pushed a blue pole into the fire and also threw missiles at police.
Defending, Rebecca Tanner told the court that Garner-Abbey is now in a relationship with another man, with the new couple now planning a future together.
The court also heard that Wood’s IQ placed him within the ‘moderate learning disability range’ and that the care leaver had been unemployed since he was 18.
Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said the case was extremely complicated, but that the severity of the pregnant teenager’s actions meant a suspended sentence was not an option.
Garner-Abbey’s family burst into tears and left the court as her sentence was announced.
Judge Richardson said: “I want to make one thing very clear, simply because a woman is pregnant doesn’t mean she can avoid punishment and avoid prison.
“However, it is an important facet to have in mind when passing sentence, it’s a facet to be considered and is within the relevant sentencing guidelines.
“Elarna Garner-Abbey, you were very foolish getting involved with a man like Wood and living in a tent in Meadowhall. You were equally foolish to get involved in this.
“Your role was not peripheral, and the serious aspect is that fire was involved. You hurled missiles at officers doing their duty, that calls for punishment."
On Wood, he added: “You were not on the periphery, you were right at the centre of events. You threw missiles repeatedly and at very close range.
“Garden plant pots, doubtlessly taken from people’s homes nearby, were handed from one to another in order to break up and hurl at police officers. You now have expressed remorse for what you did because you understand the seriousness of it.”