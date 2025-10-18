Pregnant woman suffered tragic loss of unborn child after being kicked and strangled

A man who subjected a 17-year-old girl to a prolonged and violent assault, resulting in the tragic loss of her unborn child, has been found guilty.

Stefan Marin, 19, of New George Street in Hull, was convicted of child destruction, grievous bodily harm with intent, non-fatal strangulation, false imprisonment, and perverting the course of justice after a jury heard how he attacked the girl over a four-hour period at his home address on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

At around 10.20pm that evening, Humberside Police officers received a call from a member of the public reporting that they had discovered a pregnant girl collapsed in the street, bleeding and barely conscious.

Officers were immediately deployed to the area where they had found a 17-year-old girl with severe facial injuries.

She was rushed to hospital where medical professionals confirmed she had suffered a broken nose and significant trauma to her body.

Scans revealed that her baby, who was 29 weeks gestation, had died.

Just days earlier, the baby had been confirmed healthy with no complications.

The girl later disclosed Marin had assaulted her at his home address.

She described being punched, kicked, strangled and scalded, with Marin targeting her stomach despite her desperate attempts to protect her unborn child.

Despite initially refusing to let her leave, Marin eventually made the girl get dressed in clean clothes before forcing her to leave the flat, knowing her family would soon become concerned that she hadn’t returned home or made contact.

CCTV footage captured Marin walking her to the top of an alleyway and leaving her there, showing no thought or care for what would happen to her.

Before leaving, Marin threatened her not to tell anyone what had happened, warning that he would harm both her and her family if she did.

Whilst alone, and unable to walk any further, the girl collapsed from her injuries a short distance away from Marin’s address. Thankfully, a passing member of the public found her shortly after and called emergency services.

Officers attended Marin’s home address shortly after and found it had been cleaned, with a strong smell of bleach throughout. Her discarded clothing was found outside the property.

Marin was circulated as wanted and arrested shortly after at an address on Great Thornton Street in Hull on Friday, March 14 2025.

Leading the Domestic Abuse Safeguarding Investigation Team, Detective Chief Inspector Jon Cross said: “This was a deeply disturbing, violent, and harrowing attack on a vulnerable young girl, which resulted in the unfathomable loss of her child that was just weeks away from being born.

“Marin’s actions were calculated and utterly inhumane. After subjecting her to hours of sustained violence, he then left her alone in the street, knowing full well the extent of her injuries. That level of disregard for her life and wellbeing is truly appalling.

“He showed no remorse throughout the investigation, offering only “no comment” as an answer when questioned about the violence during interviews.

“Marin’s decision to deny all charges and force the girl and her family to relive her grief and devastation in court was not only cowardly, but cruel.

“We have worked meticulously to secure the evidence and build a case that ensured Marin was held accountable. The girl’s immense courage and resilience throughout the investigation and court proceedings has been nothing short of remarkable, and I want to personally commend her for her strength and bravery.

“This conviction is also significant for Humberside Police. It marks the first of its kind within our force area and reflects our continued commitment to pursuing justice for those who have suffered at the hands of abusers.

“Domestic abuse in any form is completely and utterly unacceptable. We urge anyone experiencing abuse, or who suspects someone may be at risk, to contact us. Help is available, and we will do everything we can to hold offenders like Marin to account for their actions.”

A statement was read out on behalf of the victim by Detective Sergeant Nathan Francis, who supervised the investigation: “What happened to me was something no one should ever have to go through. I was beaten for hours and suffered injuries that permanently changed my life - but the greatest pain of all was losing my baby boy.

“I’ve had to find strength I never knew I had, and while nothing can bring my baby back, I hope that by speaking out, I can help others who are living with abuse realise there is a way out and that they are not alone.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, the police, and most of all my family and friends who have supported me throughout this long journey.

“This verdict means that my son’s life has been acknowledged and although his loss is something I will never get over, I will live in comfort hoping his legacy can help others, by inspiring positive changes in the law for victims and that justice has finally been served for both of us.”

Edmund Hall, Senior Crown Prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was a brutal crime, where the defendant viciously assaulted not only a young girl, but also a defenceless unborn baby.

“The CPS carefully considered the evidence and a further charge of child destruction, a rarely committed offence, which was authorised and added to the indictment.

“The CPS thanks Humberside Police for a thorough investigation, and above all the girl herself, who has displayed courage far beyond her years in giving evidence to obtain justice for her unborn baby.”

Marin was found guilty by a unanimous jury following the ten-day trial at Hull Crown Court.