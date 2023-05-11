A collection of 'extremely rare' ornate gold jewellery was stolen from Clifton Park Museum in Rotherham, South Yorks., police said.
The jewellery, which was in an exhibit of Indian artefacts, is said to be of 'historical significance.' South Yorkshire Police said entry was forced into the museum at sometime overnight between April 13 and April 14, which is when the artefacts were stolen.
A force spokesperson said: "Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen these items or has information about where they might be.
"Have you seen them being offered for sale online or in person?
"If you have any information, please contact us using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 165 of 14 April 2023."