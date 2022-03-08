Prince Andrew pays financial settlement to Virginia Giuffre, court documents reveal

“Stipulation of Dismissal” court documents were filed on Monday calling for the civil sexual assault action to be dismissed.

The joint order added that each party would pay their own costs and fees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once Judge Lewis Kaplan signs the order, the long-running civil case will come to an official end.

Undated handout photo issued by the US Department of Justice of the Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew has faced calls to confirm how he funded the multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement – which is reported to be as much as £12 million – and whether the Queen or even the Prince of Wales contributed to the sum.

Ms Giuffre was suing the Queen’s second son for sexual abuse, saying Andrew had sex with her when she was 17 and had been trafficked by his friend, the billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who has stepped down from royal duties and public life, claimed he never met Ms Giuffre.

The Queen took steps to distance the royal family from Andrew and protect the monarchy brand as the prospect of a trial loomed.