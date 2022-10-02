Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield collision: Van driver arrested for drug driving after woman, 53, is killed crossing the road
A 53-year-old woman has been killed while crossing a road in Sheffield on Saturday night.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for footage and information after a woman died in a Sheffield collision last night (Saturday 1 October).
“Shortly after 9pm, the woman, 53, was crossing Prince of Wales Road near the junction of Mather Road. Whilst in the carriageway, she was in collision with a blue Volkswagen Caddy van. The van was travelling away from Darnall, towards the Parkway.
“Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has now been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“The driver of the van, a 22-year-old man from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink / drugs. He has now been released under investigation.
“If you have any information or dashcam footage, contact us by calling 101 or going online and using live chat or our online portal. The incident number is 918 of 1 October.”