South Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for footage and information after a woman died in a Sheffield collision last night (Saturday 1 October).

“Shortly after 9pm, the woman, 53, was crossing Prince of Wales Road near the junction of Mather Road. Whilst in the carriageway, she was in collision with a blue Volkswagen Caddy van. The van was travelling away from Darnall, towards the Parkway.

“Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has now been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Prince of Wales Road

“The driver of the van, a 22-year-old man from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink / drugs. He has now been released under investigation.