Probe launched after Norwegian teenager ‘caught with guns’ in Yorkshire hotel room
Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 18, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and having a firearm and ammunition on March 19 , two days after arriving in the UK from Norway .
Specialist firearms officers from West Yorkshire Police who had gone to the hotel to arrest the defendant also seized what are believed to be two firearms and a quantity of ammunition from his room.
The firearms are alleged to be a black Luger 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a revolver.
Natland was charged with possession of two prohibited firearms and having ammunition without a firearm certificate.
Scotland Yard said that due to ongoing lines of inquiry - including a number of international inquiries - the investigation was being dealt with by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing.
However, the case is not being treated as terrorist-related at this time, a spokesperson for the Met Police said on Tuesday.
The investigation is being supported by colleagues with North East Counter Terrorism Policing and West Yorkshire Police .
The defendant, who is in custody, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb .