'Profoundly upsetting, deeply offensive, completely unacceptable' - Gravestones in North Yorkshire daubed with swastika symbols

Police in North Yorkshire have stepped up patrols in cemeteries after offensive symbols - including swastikas - were daubed on gravestones.

By Emma Ryan
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:57 pm

Officers have branded the incident in Ripon "profoundly upsetting, deeply offensive - and completely unacceptable".

The symbols were drawn on the front and back of the stones and police are now increasing patrols in graveyards and cemeteries to try and prevent further incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Ram-raiders steal hip joints in ‘high value’ medical instruments burglary in Yor...
North Yorkshire Police have blurred the images

They added that anyone with information as to who is responsible should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Bell, or email [email protected]

To remain anonymous pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.