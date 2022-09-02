Prosecco-drinking woman found asleep in a ditch after crashing car in Yorkshire countryside

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Eggett, aged 44, of Low Green, Eppleby, a village seven miles north of Richmond, was dealt with at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after pleading guilty.

The incident happened on Saturday August 13 when a white Mazda 2 car was reported to have been found abandoned in a ditch with the lights on along Greystone Lane at 10.31pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When police arrived at the scene, they found two empty bottles of prosecco inside the car.

Police

They then received a further report of a woman seen making her way towards Eppleby village on foot from a narrow country lane that was unlit.

Officers located Eggett about half a mile away from the car. She was asleep in a grass ditch and was unsteady on her feet when they woke her up.

She had the ignition key to the Mazda and was arrested after failing a road-side breath test recording 119 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

PC Lauren Batey, of the Hambleton and Richmondshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, led the investigation.

She said: “This is a shocking example of an intoxicated driver who could so easily have caused serious harm to herself and others.

“Drivers who believe the law does not apply to them or think they can get away with it, need to think again before tragedy strikes and lives are ruined.”