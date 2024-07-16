£1.2 million fraud gang who preyed on elderly jailed for more than 15 years after major investigation

A gang of cowboy builders who defrauded homeowners out of £1.2 million have been jailed for more than 15 years after a major investigation led by North Yorkshire Council’s trading standard officers.

In one of the largest cases of its kind, more than 20 people in North Yorkshire and further afield were deceived into allowing the gang to carry out work.

The case, known as Operation Zagreb, involved years of painstaking work by North Yorkshire trading standards officers, working alongside councils and police forces across the country.

In many cases, the work carried out by the gang was unnecessary, and customers were charged many times for the value of the jobs undertaken, the court heard.

Their homes were often left in a much worse state, requiring huge amounts of money to put them right.

Due to the number of defendants in the case, sentencing has been split over two hearings.

Judge Howard Crowson said this had been a well-organised fraud, involving a large sum of money for little or no work.

He described it as “a wholly dishonest business”.

The court had heard Newbury Jnr was the ringleader of the gang.

He and the other members put their victims through harrowing ordeals, with many thousands of pounds taken in the frauds.

One victim in his 90s and who has since died was from Stokesley.

Initially, he was asked for £1,400 for building work to be carried out on his home and not long after a further £400. After handing over the cash, he was then asked for another £12,000 and was only prevented from writing out a cheque when a neighbour intervened.

According to a surveyor who inspected the property, the work carried out had no value at all.

In a victim impact statement, the man’s son said: “Dad didn’t open up about how he felt about things - indeed, he would internalise when things went wrong, so the effect of this offending could have been greater than I am aware.

“However, I believe dad continued to dwell on the incident. He told me he wasn’t sleeping too well afterwards and it’s likely he became more prone to anxiety living on his own.

“Dad lived a quiet life and mostly kept to himself but the stress of what had taken place would certainly not have aided his health.

“These people are predators and should be ashamed. They are preying on vulnerable people and must be stopped and made to face the consequences of their actions.”

Other victims lived in the Manchester area, London, Conwy and Wrexham in Wales, the West Midlands and Nottinghamshire.

When the cost of all the cases was added up it is believed the gang benefited by around £1.2m from their crimes.

Financial investigations are underway to recover as much of that money as possible so victims can be compensated.

At Teesside Crown Court, Middlesbrough, on Friday July 12 the court handed down the following sentences:

· Lawrence Newbury Jnr, 33, of Northwich, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to convert criminal property and to being a member of an organised crime group. He was sentenced to seven years.

· John Mealin, 39, of Staindrop Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud. He received five years and three months for these and other unrelated offences.

· Aonghus O’Reilly, 49, of no fixed abode, was convicted at trial of conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to launder and was sentenced to three years.

· Stephen Cantello, 59, of Manchester, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder during his trial last year and received 17 months, suspended for two years.

A further six defendants are set to be sentenced at the end of the month.

As well as his custodial sentence, Newbury Jnr also received a 10-year criminal behaviour order, preventing him from cold calling or interacting with customers.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for trading standards, Coun Greg White, said: “This was an investigation that was huge in scale and complexity, but one which our trading standards team were determined to bring to a successful conclusion, and I commend their diligence and hard work.

"These men took advantage of the elderly and vulnerable, taking money the victims had worked hard for throughout their lives."