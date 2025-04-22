£500,000 of drugs seized after raid on Yorkshire home following tip-off

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:49 BST
Over half a million pounds worth of drugs have been seized after officers raided a house in Rotherham.

Officers from Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team and the district's Operation Fortify team combined to execute a warrant on Doncaster Road on April 15 after a tip off.

The warrant was a result of intelligence passed by the local community suggesting that a possible cannabis cultivation was hidden within the property.

Inside the house a large scale drugs farm was uncovered - containing approximately 640 cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

Over half a million pounds worth of drugs have been seized after officers raided a property in Rotherham.

The warrant is part of Operation Grow. Launched in 2021, Op Grow is the district’s dedicated approach to target and disrupt the production and supply of drugs to local communities, with the profits often used for funding organised crime.

Rotherham Central NPT Inspector John Crapper said: "We know there are links between cannabis grows, organised criminality and the exploitation of vulnerable people. Op Grow forms part of our ongoing commitment to tackle organised crime in Rotherham.

"Drugs have no place in our communities and cannabis cultivations can significantly impact the quality of life for residents and businesses.

"If you have concerns that a property is being used for illegal activity please report it to us. The information you provide allows us to obtain and execute more of these warrants."

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with this incident.

