More than £600,000 worth of drugs has been seized by officers in Yorkshire during a series of raids, police said.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police uncovered two dangerous cannabis factories hidden inside terraced homes in Doncaster.

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) worked alongside Home Office Immigration Enforcement Teams to search multiple properties in the Nether Hall Road area of the city.

Inside one of the homes, they found a huge cannabis farm spread over five rooms, including the cellar, loft, bedrooms and a bathroom.

£600,000 of drugs seized from hidden cannabis factories after raids in Yorkshire Photo Neil Cross Police stock image

A raid at another nearby property resulted in the discovery of another cannabis farm.

A 46-year-old man was arrested by officers at the scene.

He has since been charged with production of cannabis and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court next month.

The warrants executed on Tuesday October 21 form part of wider work conducted by Doncaster Central NPT to tackle drug supply in the area, with over £1m of cannabis seized from a total of five addresses over the past month.

Speaking on the impact of these cannabis factories and the significant danger they pose to residents and communities is Sergeant Maw, of Doncaster Central NPT: "In both of the properties where cannabis farms were discovered, the electricity meters had been bypassed which runs the risk of creating sudden fires and explosions due to loose connections and wiring.

"This is a huge hazard to neighbouring properties and local communities and upon discovering this, we notified the Electricity Board who have since made both addresses safe.

"Cannabis cultivations like the ones discovered this week are frequently linked to serious and organised criminal networks who are involved in gang violence and drug dealing which threatens the safety of the communities we serve.

"We will continue to plough resources into dismantling drug cultivations and in turn, disrupting organised crime groups.