Campaign group, Our Bodies Our Streets, is inviting people to come together with them at the event at Devonshire Green where they will remember the 28-year-old who was murdered as she walked to the pub.

Ms Nessa had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was said to be fatally attacked in Cator Park, in south east London last Friday night. Her body was discovered by a member of the public the next day, having been hidden under a pile of leaves, it was reported.

Two men were separately arrested on suspicion of her murder but were subsequently released under investigation. The Metropolitan Police has renewed an appeal to trace a third man spotted near where Ms Nessa was killed on the night she died.

Sabina Nessa.

The force released a 12-second clip showing a balding man wearing a black hooded coat and grey jeans, holding an orange object, looking over his shoulder and pulling at his hood.

Detectives also circulated an image, captured in the same area, of a silver car they believe the man had access to and appealed for anyone who recognised either to contact the force immediately.

Tomorrow night's vigil follows one held last night near to where her body was found and attended by more than 500 people, including members of her family.

It starts at 6pm and there will be poetry and speeches, a candle-lit vigil and a moment's silence followed by a final speech at 6.50pm before the event closes at around 7pm.

The group has been critical of advice apparently handed out by police in London which advises "to avoid walking alone at night".

Our Bodies Our Streets said: "They think that the solution to male violence is to reduce women's mobility, instil a sense of fear, insist on alertness and hide who we are in order to go five minutes down the road? This is not a women's issue to solve - don't give us the leaflets."

They added: "We demand change. This is not a women's issue, it is a men's issue, and a societal issue."