Streets, home and businesses in Wheatley are being plagued by the young tearaways who are understood to be aged just 12 and 14.

The thugs have been responsible for hurling stones at cars, buses and houses while numerous people have been threatened and harrassed.

Angry residents say things came to a head when a woman in her 70s had to be taken to hospital after giving chase to the yobs when they verbally abused her and her husband.

Wheatley in Doncaster

Now police say they will come down hard on the pair who have brought fear to the area in recent months.

Inspector Mark Payling of South Yorkshire Police said: “Our officers are aware of concerns from the local community in Wheatley regarding reported incidents of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage by two boys.

“We are working hard to tackle the issues and have participated in multi-agency partnership meetings where a strategic plan has been agreed to manage this issue going forwards.

"Your neighbourhood officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area to engage with the local community and respond to concerns.

“We are also working closely with our partners to help those affected by these crimes and to implement plans to deter young individuals at risk of offending and implementing appropriate interventions.

“I’d like to encourage the community to continue to report their concerns to us so that we can investigate. If you see our officers out on patrol, please do come and speak to us, we are there to help and support you.”

It comes after the woman, who has not been named, was taken into intensive care after confronting the pair outside her house in Wheatley.

Residents have also called a meeting with police to voice their anger about the pair.

Sharing details of the incident on social media, one angry resident said: “Enough is enough.

"I’m absolutely in bits and livid doesn’t come close - does someone have to die before anything is done?

"As a community, we are not going to put up with this.”