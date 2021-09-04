Pudsey woman named as "suspicious death" victim in Edinburgh as man charged

Police and emergency services were called to Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh at around 9pm on Thursday, September, 2.

A 31-year-old woman died at the scene a short time later and her death is being treated as suspicious, police said.

She has now been named as Fawziyah Javed from Pudsey, West Yorkshire.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged, police confirmed.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Detective Inspector Bob Williamson said: “Fawziyah’s family ask for their privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.