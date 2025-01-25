Queen Camilla supports domestic abuse campaign named after Leeds student Bethany Rae Fields
Geography student Bethany Rae Fields was stabbed to death by her “evil” ex-boyfriend Paul Crowther in 2019 in Huddersfield.
She had recently ended their relationship and was subjected to a barrage of abuse and threats from the “manipulative, abusive and controlling” 36-year-old before the attack.
In the month before her death, the 21-year-old from Leeds told West Yorkshire Police “he has an obsession with killing someone and what it would feel like”, however officers failed to detain Crowther.
Now Bethany’s mother, Pauline Jones, has launched a campaign to help domestic violence victims be believed.
She explained that when she was talking to other bereaved parents, through the Killed Women campaign, “the common denominator throughout is that their loved ones weren’t believed, they weren’t taken seriously”.
So she has come up with the slogan - Believe, React, Fast - using the initials of her daughter, Bethany Rae Fields, to prompt swift action from police when domestic abuse is reported to them.
It starts with the presumption that the victim should be believed, and then gives officers the impetus to react fast.
Ms Jones’ campaign has gained support from the Prime Minister, Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips and her Leeds North West MP Katie White.
Now Queen Camilla has also backed the initiative, saying it will “save many lives”.
In a letter to Pauline, 60, addressed from Clarence House, Camilla wrote: “I was terribly sorry to read that you had lost your dear Bethany in 2019.
“She was clearly an exceptional young woman whose tragic death has left a huge void in your life.
“You are in my thoughts and prayers and I do hope that you have found support and comfort you have needed over the years.
“Your initiative, BRF, is a brilliant idea that will, I am sure, touch, change and save many lives across the country. Bethany would be so proud of you.”
The Queen has long campaigned for groups fighting violence against women and girls.
Ms Jones said she steamed the Queen’s letter open when she received it, as she did not want to damage it.
She told The Yorkshire Post: “I just thought wow - it gives you the courage to keep fighting for the campaign.
“It’s a great positive step to helping save women’s lives.”
West Yorkshire Police said it accepted the findings of a domestic homicide review and Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation around Bethany’s death.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Our sympathies go out to the family of Bethany Fields for the devastating and tragic loss they have suffered.
“Since Bethany's appalling death in September 2019, West Yorkshire Police has developed and amended its approach to domestic abuse in many ways.