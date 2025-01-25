Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geography student Bethany Rae Fields was stabbed to death by her “evil” ex-boyfriend Paul Crowther in 2019 in Huddersfield.

She had recently ended their relationship and was subjected to a barrage of abuse and threats from the “manipulative, abusive and controlling” 36-year-old before the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the month before her death, the 21-year-old from Leeds told West Yorkshire Police “he has an obsession with killing someone and what it would feel like”, however officers failed to detain Crowther.

Now Bethany’s mother, Pauline Jones, has launched a campaign to help domestic violence victims be believed.

She explained that when she was talking to other bereaved parents, through the Killed Women campaign, “the common denominator throughout is that their loved ones weren’t believed, they weren’t taken seriously”.

The Queen at a reception for charities fighting violence against women and girls at Buckingham Palace. She has now supported Pauline Jones' campaign named after her daughter Bethany Rae Fields. Credit: PA | PA

So she has come up with the slogan - Believe, React, Fast - using the initials of her daughter, Bethany Rae Fields, to prompt swift action from police when domestic abuse is reported to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It starts with the presumption that the victim should be believed, and then gives officers the impetus to react fast.

Ms Jones’ campaign has gained support from the Prime Minister, Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips and her Leeds North West MP Katie White.

Now Queen Camilla has also backed the initiative, saying it will “save many lives”.

In a letter to Pauline, 60, addressed from Clarence House, Camilla wrote: “I was terribly sorry to read that you had lost your dear Bethany in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was clearly an exceptional young woman whose tragic death has left a huge void in your life.

Bethany Fields was stabbed to death in 2019 by her ex-partner Paul Crowther. Her mum, Pauline Jones, has accused West Yorkshire Police of failing her daughter. (Photo family handout/Jonathan Gawthorpe) | family handout/Jonathan Gawthorpe

“You are in my thoughts and prayers and I do hope that you have found support and comfort you have needed over the years.

“Your initiative, BRF, is a brilliant idea that will, I am sure, touch, change and save many lives across the country. Bethany would be so proud of you.”

The Queen has long campaigned for groups fighting violence against women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jones said she steamed the Queen’s letter open when she received it, as she did not want to damage it.

She told The Yorkshire Post: “I just thought wow - it gives you the courage to keep fighting for the campaign.

“It’s a great positive step to helping save women’s lives.”

West Yorkshire Police said it accepted the findings of a domestic homicide review and Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation around Bethany’s death.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our sympathies go out to the family of Bethany Fields for the devastating and tragic loss they have suffered.