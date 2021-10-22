Police executed a warrant and arrested the teen this week after a Southport FC player was allegedly abused online after their clash with York City.North Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old boy had been arrested and released on bail pending further investigation.

Southport said one of their players - who they chose not to name - was subject to “racial hatred and abuse” following the club’s 3-1 defeat to York City on October 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a joint statement, the clubs said: "Further to the statement we issued on Monday 11 October relating to a Southport player having been subjected to online racial hatred and abuse on social media, we can confirm that North Yorkshire Police has executed a warrant and arrested a 15-year-old male.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested over the racial abuse of a footballer on social media following the York City v Southport FC match.

"York City Football Club thanks North Yorkshire and Merseyside Police forces for their prompt actions in this regard and Southport Football Club for its cooperation and assistance in this matter.

"We do not anticipate making further comment until the conclusion of the Police investigation and process."

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to this incident.