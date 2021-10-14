Host Mark Singleton is joined by Yorkshire Post football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall to celebrate the continuing rise of Harrogate Town, while also trying to work out how Sheffield Wednesday can develop a winning consistency. They also ponder how Bradford City can start to build some positive momentum in League Two.
And, with England closing in on automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the trio look back on the draw against Hungary at Wembley earlier this week.
Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.