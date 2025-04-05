A man has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck in a town centre.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in Ramsden Street, Huddersfield, at about 2.45pm on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The teenager suffered a single wound to the neck and died in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Franco, 20, of The Crescent, Kirkburton, was charged with murder and possessing a knife in a public place, the force said.

He will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (Apr 5).

Police said the incident was not gang related or linked to any wider dispute between groups.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

Inquires into the incident are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad