A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in the neck in a Yorkshire town centre, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Ramsden Street in Huddersfield town centre at around 2.45pm on Thursday (Apr 3) following reports of a stabbing.

Officers who attended found a 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A 20-year-old man, who police have said is from the local area, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Another man, aged 22, and a woman, aged 20, who are both believed to be from the local area have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The force said a police cordon remains in place while investigations are carried out.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “This is a tragic incident where a young man has lost his life as a result of a knife injury.

“We have a team of dedicated detectives who are at the scene and investigating this fatal attack.

The police cordon was in place earlier tonight

“Our initial investigations do indicate that it was an isolated incident, and local neighbourhood officers are carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

“I want to thank witnesses who have come forward so far and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that can help our enquiry to please come forward.”