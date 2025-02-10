Two children have been seriously injured after being hit by a car as they walked down a road in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested following the incident, which happened on Ransdale Road, near its junction with Ramsey Street, in Bradford shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday (Feb 9).

West Yorkshire Police said a silver Toyota Yaris hit the two children, who were both taken to hospital by ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the children has life-threatening injuries, the force said.

A man, understood by police to have been driving the Yaris, was arrested at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for any witnesses - or anyone who may have dashcam footage that could help officers with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 1285 of February 9.