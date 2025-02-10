Two children taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Yorkshire
A man has been arrested following the incident, which happened on Ransdale Road, near its junction with Ramsey Street, in Bradford shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday (Feb 9).
West Yorkshire Police said a silver Toyota Yaris hit the two children, who were both taken to hospital by ambulance.
One of the children has life-threatening injuries, the force said.
A man, understood by police to have been driving the Yaris, was arrested at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for any witnesses - or anyone who may have dashcam footage that could help officers with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 1285 of February 9.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111