Rapist who assaulted terrified stranger in pub toilet is jailed

A man who raped a terrified stranger in the toilet of a Yorkshire pub has been jailed.

Szczepan Zenon Malczewski followed the young woman into the pub toilets shortly after 10.30pm on May 7 this year.

The 38-year-old wouldn’t let his victim, who was in her 20s, leave the toilets of the Scarborough pub and forced himself on her for around 10 minutes despite her repeated calls for him to stop.

Malczewski was jailed for two years and nine months at York Crown Court on Friday (Aug 2) after admitting rape and sexual assault by penetration. He was also placed on the Register of Sex Offenders indefinitely.

Uniformed officers were called to the scene soon after and arrested Malczewski nearby.

The victim collapsed from the ordeal and was given specialist care and support by police and other partner agencies.

Detective Constable Nick Burton, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, pieced together evidence gathered at the scene and CCTV footage to bring Malczewski to justice.

DC Burton said: “This particular CCTV footage clearly showed Malczewski’s movements and behaviour in the build-up to the incident, along with his aggressive demeanour towards the victim when she was helped out of the toilets by concerned staff members.

“She had suffered an horrendous attack and was in a state of collapse shortly after Malczewski ended the ordeal.

“The evidence against him was overwhelming. Ultimately, he admitted in police interview that the victim had not given her consent at any stage and that he felt ashamed when he saw the CCTV footage of his aggressive behaviour towards her after the attack.

“The victim has been courageous throughout and I truly hope she can take strength from the sentencing knowing her attacker has rightly been imprisoned and will be closely monitored by law enforcement authorities for the rest of his life.

