Rapist jailed for more than seven years as strength and bravery of victim commended

A rapist has been jailed for more than seven years as police praised the bravery of his victim.

Brandon Hewlett, 21, was convicted of three counts of rape and one of threatening to disclose a private sexual photograph.

The offences took place in York and Goole between 2018 and 2020.

The victim, who was known to Hewlett, told the police what had happened, and Hewlett was arrested.

Hewlett, of Goole, denied his guilt throughout, but was convicted by a jury at York Crown Court in November 2022.

On Friday (January 13), he was sentenced to seven years and six months in jail.

He will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life following the sentencing.

DS Mike Hewitt said: “The victim in this case showed incredible courage to stand up to Hewlett, and with the support of her family and friends was able to provide evidence against him.

“Her strength and bravery saw him convicted of the horrendous crimes he committed against her – and will also prevent others becoming victims of Hewlett’s depraved behaviour.”

North Yorkshire police advice:

If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, no matter when it happened or even if you are not 100% sure what happened, there are many different ways you can report it to the police: online, over the phone or in person.

If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s okay too. On the North Yorkshire Police website you can find a range of organisations who you can speak to in confidence and get support, advice and medical help.

