Rapist who subjected victim to "brutal and horrific" sex attack jailed for eight years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dennis Allko, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of rape in Sheffield after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

In February this year, Allko’s victim went to Moss Way Police Station in Sheffield and reported that she had been raped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Charlie Frost from Sheffield’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) unit said: “Allko subjected his victim to a brutal and horrific sexual crime, which left her injured, traumatised and terrified he would return.

Dennis Allko, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of rape after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. On Thursday 18 August he was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

“She has shown extraordinary bravery throughout our investigation, but especially in her courage to attend a police station and tell someone what Allko had done. This will undoubtedly have been an uncomfortable experience, talking to police officers about something so distressing, so I want to publicly thank her for putting her faith in us and making the report.

“Allko was arrested a few days later after his vehicle was traced travelling to London. He was subsequently charged and, as a result of the victim’s testimony, was found guilty of this awful crime.

“He is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm or trauma to his victim, and I truly hope that she is able to move forward in her recovery knowing that her attacker has been brought to justice.”

On Thursday August 18 he was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Allko’s victim, a woman in her 30s, cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Victims of sexual offences are granted lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act.