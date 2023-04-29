A man from Rotherham who raped two children has been jailed for 12 years.

Thomas Brookes

Thomas Brookes raped his victims on multiple occasions while they were both under the age of 13.

The 30-year-old, formerly of Cambridge Crescent in East Dene, was found guilty of nine counts of rape of a child at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this year, following a four-day trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Emma Parsons, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Throughout our investigation and this legal process, Brookes has shown absolutely no remorse and has refused to accept responsibility for the sick sexual abuse he inflicted upon his victims.

“Both victims have shown tremendous courage, not only in coming forward to report what happened, but also throughout the investigation and trial.

“Because Brookes would not admit his guilt, both have had to face the court and relive the traumatic sexual crimes they suffered when they were very young children.”

She added: “Brookes’ custodial sentence will not undo the damage he has caused to his victims, and we know that sexual abuse at any age can have an incredibly harmful impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it is my sincere wish that knowing he is now behind bars for his awful crimes means that they feel they can begin to process what has happened and take a step forward into their futures.”

Brookes was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.