A woman punched her attacker in the face after he pushed her over and tried to take her jeans off, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said it was appealing for information into the attempted serious sexual assault after the woman was approached from behind in Larkfield Road in Rawdon, close to Rawdon Cricket Club, at around 11.30pm on Friday (Mar 28).

The victim, a woman in her 40s, as walking along the road towards Keelham Drive when she was pushed from behind by a man, which caused her to fall over.

Her attacker then attempted to take her jeans off, but a struggle ensued and she punched him in the face, causing him to run off along Larkfield Road, in the direction of Larkfield Mount.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers, the force said. A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted sexual assault.

Detective Inspector Rebekah Tester, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We know this incident will be of concern to the communities of Rawdon and a full investigation is ongoing into what happened.

“A man has been arrested in connection with this matter, but we really need people to come forward if they have any information or footage that may assist us with a positive identification of the suspect, who is described as a white man of medium build with brown or ginger hair.

“Our officers are continuing to make enquiries in the local area and anyone who has any information or concerns is asked to speak with them at the earliest opportunity.”