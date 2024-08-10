'Reckless' driver who did 90mph in 40mph zone jailed after killing passenger in crash

A ‘thoughtless’ driver who reached speeds of up to 90mph in a 40mph zone has been jailed for more than 10 years after his passenger was killed when he crashed.

Connor Malpass had been inhaling nitrous oxide balloons while he was driving the vehicle, which had also been fitted with an illegal mileage blocker which hampered the cars emergency braking systems.

A 25-year-old passenger died in the crash, which happened in Belton in July 2023, while two other passengers were serious injured.

Investigations by Humberside Police reviewed CCTV and vehicle data to find the 24-year-old Malpass had been driving in excess of 90mph in a 40mph zone just seconds before losing contol and crashing into a wall and lamppost.

Connor Malpass, of Rectory Gardens in Doncaster, has been jailed for more than 10 years

Malpass, of Rectory Gardens in Doncaster, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was also found to have been driving whilst disqualified, having breached an interim disqualification imposed on him at his previous court appearance.

He was jailed for 10 years and six months at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday (Aug 9). He was also banned from driving for 17 years and has had his car seized.

Serious Collisions Unit Sergeant Rob Mazingham, leading the investigation said: “The uncontrolled speeds that Malpass was driving that day cost a young woman her life, and friends and family are now left with the unimaginable pain of navigating a future without her. He has also left two other people with serious and life changing injuries.

“Malpass is a reckless and thoughtless individual who had no regard for the safety of the people in his car, or others on the road, and whilst the result at court today will not take away the pain and suffering caused, I am relieved to think such a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.

“Following a complex investigation, it was established that the vehicle had been fitted with an illegal mileage blocker that when activated also prevented some of the vehicles emergency braking systems from functioning. Malpass’ ability to control the vehicle was further hampered due to the fact he was inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons whilst driving.