Record rate of knife crime villains in West Yorkshire reoffending amidst crisis in justice system

The Ben Kinsella Trust, which campaigns against knife crime, said the rate of reoffending shows investing in rehabilitation is crucial rather than "simply locking people up".

Ministry of Justice figures showed that 28.4 per cent of knife and offensive weapons offenders in West Yorkshire had a previous conviction or caution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was up from 26.4 per cent the year before, and the highest since records began 10 years ago.

A Ben Kinsella Trust knife bin. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

In North Yorkshire and Humberside, the number of repeat knife crime offenders was on the rise, while South Yorkshire bucked the region’s trend with a drop criminals reoffending.

Across England and Wales, 31.5 per cent of knife and offensive weapon offenders had a previous conviction or caution – the highest rate since 2014.

Subsequently, the rate of first-time offenders is at a record low, falling slightly to 68.5 per cent last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella Trust, said: "The increasing number of repeat offenders with knife crime convictions is alarming."

He called for "crucial" investment in rehabilitation rather than simply locking people up to break the "cycle of reoffending" the figures expose.

Mr Green also cited concerns that the number of knife crime offences is increasing, while the number of offenders dealt with by the courts is falling.

The figures come amidst a wider crisis in the justice system, with the government forced to activate Operation Early Dawn in Yorkshire and the North of England to free up space in prisons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This allows defendants to be held in police cells and not summoned to magistrates’ court until a space in prison is available.

The government has also been forced to release thousands of criminals early with prisons set to overflow next month.

Yesterday, the Home Office launched a nationwide call to hand over zombie knives and machetes, ahead of a ban from September. Labour has said it is committed to halving knife crime within a decade.