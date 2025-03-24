Redcar: Police investigating after penguin ‘bollards’ attacked by vandals on Yorkshire seafront
One of the family of penguins, part of an installation off the town’s Newcomen Terrace and a familiar sight for many visitors, had its eyes and beak hacked off with other visible signs of damage also.
Coatham ward councillor Carl Quartermain said: “It is deeply disappointing to see this mindless vandalism in our community.
“I have reported the damage to the council and asked for the penguin to be repaired or replaced as soon as possible.
“People take real pride in these landmarks and it is frustrating to see them targeted like this.
“I have also asked for all the seafront penguins to be given a fresh coat of paint to help keep them looking their best.”
Coun Quartermain said the vandalism had occurred overnight on Thursday/Friday and he had asked the council to contact the police so they could investigate the incident.
The penguins, which are made out of concrete, were created by North Shields-based the Great British Bollard Company and first made a home in Redcar in 1994.
They have been subject to damage before, having paint poured over them in one previous incident.