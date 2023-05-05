Two men have been jailed for murdering a "Good Samaritan" who came to the aid of teenage girl.

Police said Reece Radford, 26, was stabbed as he intervened after witnessing a 17-year-old girl being attacked in Sheffield city centre on September 29 last year. He died six days later from as single stab wound to the chest.

On Thursday, Dereck Owusu, 40, of Strathmore Grove, Rotherham; and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield; were jailed for life and told they must serve a minimum of 15 years and 25 years in prison respectively, South Yorkshire Police confirmed.

They were both found guilty of murder last month.

Reece Radford, who died aged 26, after he suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest on Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre, during a night-out in the early hours of September 29, 2022, and later died at hospital on October 4, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement read out in Sheffield Crown Court, Mr Radford's mother, Laura Radford, said: "It was not just my son who was killed that night, my family was killed, my heart is broken. Reece was the life and soul of this family. He would light a room up as soon as he came in. He wasn't just my son, he was my best friend, my soulmate, my everything.

"It is killing me knowing I am never going to see his big brown eyes, never going to hear his laugh or see him grow into the best daddy ever. That has been taken away from us."

Ms Radford said: "Our hearts will never heal from the loss of Reece - he was special and loved beyond life. We will all miss him forever."

Officers said that Owusu and James were on Arundel Gate in Sheffield, just before 1am, when they bumped into a teenage girl they knew.

Louis James, who along with Dereck Owusu, was jailed for life at Sheffield Crown Court for the murder of Reece Radford. Photo credit: South Yorkshire Police/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They shared some alcohol before a violent altercation occurred, with Owusu punching the 17-year-old girl in the face.

Mr Radford witnessed this and officers said he acted as a "Good Samaritan" by stepping in to help the teenager, punching Owusu in the face as a fight broke out between him and the defendants.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman said: "The three ended up in the road, and Reece fell to the floor where he was subjected to a barrage of kicks from both men. Then the assault abruptly ended. Reece crossed the road and collapsed on the other side. He had been stabbed in the chest.

"While Reece was lying critically injured on the floor, Owusu approached again swirling his belt in the air, before striking it at a friend of Reece, who was on the phone to the ambulance. The men then fled the scene a second time."

Dereck Owusu, who along with Louis James, was jailed for life at Sheffield Crown Court for the murder of Reece Radford. Photo credit: South Yorkshire Police/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad