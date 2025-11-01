Reports of bank transfer scam in Yorkshire as multiple victims targeted

Police in Yorkshire have shared advice amid a bank transfer scam – with multiple victims targeted recently.

In the last month South Yorkshire Police officers have received four reports of people being approached by a man in Sheffield, often in a vehicle with a woman and a young child, who states his bank card is not working.

Victims have been told that if the man transfers money to the victims' bank account, can they withdraw money for him.

After the money has been withdrawn, the victim is then shown an image on his phone showing a successful bank transfer - adding that the transaction may take up to two hours to show in the victim's account.

Victims have lost between £100 to £500.

The incidents have been reported across Sheffield - including near the train station and at Valley Centertainment.

Police have also had similar reports at service stations on the M1 and M18.

The man has been described as white, with an Irish accent, in his 30s.

The vehicle is described a grey or silver estate car, possibly a Skoda Octavia.

Enquiries into the reports are ongoing.