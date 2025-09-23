The devastated family of a boy who was found dead at a home last week have paid tribute to a “lovely and cheery” little boy.

Rhys Anthony Cameron, who was eight, died at a property on Marsh House Avenue in Billingham at some point between Saturday, September 13 and Monday, September 15, Cleveland Police said.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder and appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday (Sep 19).

She has been remanded in custody until her next appearance at Teesside Crown Court on November 6.

A statement from Rhys’ family said: “Rhys was a lovely little son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend to many who loved and knew him in the community.

“He had a cheery, funny and beautiful personality and carried a huge smile wherever he went that will forever be remembered.

“His love for listening to music, playing with his friends and toothbrushes brought joy to us all.

“To say we as a family are devastated is an understatement, Rhys will be missed more than we can ever put into words.

“We take comfort from the words of support we have received, and the love shown to Rhys as we continue to take time to come to terms with our tragic loss.”