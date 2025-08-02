Police have now confirmed human remains which were discovered in Yorkshire last month are that of a man who went missing in 2019.

The remains of Richard Dyson were found in a property on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland, while police also put up cordons at Dike Hill in Rotherham and Hoyland Common in Barnsley.

Richard was 55 when he was reported missing in 2019. His family have been informed of the investigation and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Two men, aged 72 and 71, who were re-arrested on suspicion of murder in July have been bailed as investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Our thoughts today are with Richard Dyson's family on what is an extremely difficult day for everyone who knew and loved him.

"We have supported Richard's loved ones throughout our investigation into his disappearance, and will continue to do so following this tragic news. We're urging the public and members of the media to please respect their privacy at this time.

Richard Dyson went missing in November 2019 | SYP

"Our investigation into Richard’s death is very much ongoing and I'd urge anyone who has information which could help our investigation to share it with us if you have not done so already.”