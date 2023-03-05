News you can trust since 1754
Richard Gray: Man charged with murder in connection with Hull man's death following Gainford Grove assault

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Richard Gray earlier this week following an assault.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
2 hours ago

Christian Belcher, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody.

Belcher, 30, will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday, March 6, police said.

On Thursday, March 2, Humberside Police were called at around 4am to a property on Gainford Grove, Hull, following reports of an assault.

Police signage. (Pic credit: Joe Giddens / PA Images)
In a statement released on Sunday, a spokesperson said: “Richard Gray, 45, was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment, but sadly he later died as a result of his injuries.

“Richard’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, and our thoughts are with his loved ones who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this sad time.

“Two other people who were arrested as part of our investigations have since been released with no further action.”