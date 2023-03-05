Christian Belcher, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody.
Belcher, 30, will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday, March 6, police said.
On Thursday, March 2, Humberside Police were called at around 4am to a property on Gainford Grove, Hull, following reports of an assault.
In a statement released on Sunday, a spokesperson said: “Richard Gray, 45, was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment, but sadly he later died as a result of his injuries.
“Richard’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, and our thoughts are with his loved ones who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this sad time.
“Two other people who were arrested as part of our investigations have since been released with no further action.”