A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Richard Gray earlier this week following an assault.

Christian Belcher, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody.

Belcher, 30, will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday, March 6, police said.

On Thursday, March 2, Humberside Police were called at around 4am to a property on Gainford Grove, Hull, following reports of an assault.

Police signage. (Pic credit: Joe Giddens / PA Images)

In a statement released on Sunday, a spokesperson said: “Richard Gray, 45, was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment, but sadly he later died as a result of his injuries.

“Richard’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, and our thoughts are with his loved ones who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this sad time.