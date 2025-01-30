Richard Royston: Police appeal for information on Huddersfield man last seen in 2021
In early August 2021, Richard Royston, 56, was reported missing and was last seen by a family member later that month, West Yorkshire Police said.
Police made financial checks on Mr Royston and said the last transaction on his bank account was in the Kingston upon Thames area of London in July 2023.
Mr Royston is not known to have access to any other money, police added.
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Kirklees are appealing for anyone who has seen Richard since August 2021 or who has any information about his movements or whereabouts since that time to come forward.
“Similarly, if Richard himself becomes aware of this appeal, he is asked to make contact with the police to confirm he is safe and well.
“Information can be passed to West Yorkshire Police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1033 of 16 January.”