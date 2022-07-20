Richmond Falls: Police confiscate sound systems and booze at Yorkshire's 'Ibiza nightclub' party spot

Richmond Falls first became widely known during lockdown heatwaves of 2020, when youths from as far afield as Teesside, County Durham and Newcastle travelled to the River Swale when overseas travel was restricted.

Large crowds and anti-social behaviour including fighting and drug use led to residents to campaign for more police patrols, and a Public Spaces Protection Order - giving more dispersal powers - was granted for the area.

In July 2021 there were further problems, including an incident when a four-year-old was cut by a broken bottle thrown or kicked during a brawl between a group of men.

Richmond Falls yesterday

In this week's heatwave, partying has again become an issue at the beauty spot and revellers have been dispersed.

North Yorkshire Police's Inspector Martin Metcalfe said: “Residents quite rightly don’t want their town to be used like a Ibiza nightclub and we’re doing something about it.

“As temperatures soared well into the 30s yesterday and hundreds congregated at Richmond Falls, my team and I took action to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour as well as all the litter and mess this leaves behind.”

Some of the confiscated alcohol

Working with Richmondshire Council yesterday, officers from North Yorkshire Police:-

- Confiscated more than 200 bottles of beer, cider, vodka and other spirits as well as three large cannisters of nitrous oxide. They will all be destroyed.

- Confiscated several large sound systems, including one stack system that was around 3ft tall. The owners were able to get them back from a police station at the end of the day and were given words of advice about using them in public places.

- Arrested a youth from County Durham on suspicion of assault after a disturbance broke out,

- Issued 18 traffic offence reports to those travelling to and from the area, including for not wearing a seatbelt and for causing an obstruction when parked.

- Extinguished seven barbecues, which are dangerous in current dry conditions.

- Used temporary dispersal powers to officially disperse five men from Middlesbrough who were behaving anti-ocially.

Inspector Metcalfe added: “We simply will not tolerate anti-social behaviour, which is often committed by large groups who travel in from other areas and behave with no respect for the community they’re visiting. And yesterday we used public space legislation to tackle it.

“The feedback from Richmond residents yesterday was extremely positive, and while we can’t have a permanent presence in any one place I can assure residents there will be many more results like this throughout the summer.